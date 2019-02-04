IGNOU December Term End Result 2018: The results of term end examination conducted in December last year has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website. Candidates can now check the same by logging into the website directly. The direct link is given below.

IGNOU December Term End Result 2018: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the December term examination 2018 results on the official website – ignou.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check the IGNOU Term End Exam result 2018 through the official website of the varsity now by following the instructions given below. Moreover, as per the latest reports in a leading daily, the results have been released much before the expected date this time.

Direct link to download the Term End Exam Results 2018: https://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/TEResult/TermEndDec18/TermEndDec18.asp

How to download the December Term End Result 2018?

Log into the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) as mentioned above

Click on the link that reads, “Results” on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a different window

Now, click on the term end option to the left side of the page

Again, candidates will bve taken to a new page

Here, click on the link that says, “Early declaration December 2018 Exam Result (New)”

Candidates will be redirected to the page where they have to enter a 9 Digit( Numeric) Enrolment Number

On submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the term end result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website of IGNOU: http://ignou.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More