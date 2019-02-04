IGNOU December Term End Result 2018: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the December term examination 2018 results on the official website – ignou.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check the IGNOU Term End Exam result 2018 through the official website of the varsity now by following the instructions given below. Moreover, as per the latest reports in a leading daily, the results have been released much before the expected date this time.
Direct link to download the Term End Exam Results 2018: https://ignouhall.ignou.ac.in/TEResult/TermEndDec18/TermEndDec18.asp
How to download the December Term End Result 2018?
- Log into the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) as mentioned above
- Click on the link that reads, “Results” on the homepage
- On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a different window
- Now, click on the term end option to the left side of the page
- Again, candidates will bve taken to a new page
- Here, click on the link that says, “Early declaration December 2018 Exam Result (New)”
- Candidates will be redirected to the page where they have to enter a 9 Digit( Numeric) Enrolment Number
- On submitting, the result will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download the term end result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary
Direct link to go to the official website of IGNOU: http://ignou.ac.in/
