IGNOU Term End Examination 2019: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has decided to extend the IGNOU Term End Examination form submission date for interested and eligible candidates till April 30, 2019. The submission of the examination submission form for June 2019 term End Exams began on March 1, this year and was schedule to conclude by April 15, 2019 with a late fee of Rs 1000 only. Now, candidates can submit their Term-end examination form online via official website of IGNOU i.e. exam.ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU Term-end examinations are scheduled to be held in the month of June by IGNOU.

Interested aspirants are requested to check the given below steps on how to submit the online Examination form on the official website of IGNOU:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU i.e. exam.ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Instructions and guidelines for submission of form will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Click on the link that reads proceed to fill Online Application Form

Note: Before clicking on the proceed button, make sure you click on the declaration button which says, I hereby declare that I have read and understood….

Step 5: Enter the Programme Code and Enrollment Number and mode of payment.

Step 6: Click on the submit button to login.

Step 7: Fill the entire details and select the course codes.

Step 8: Click on submit button for fee submission.

Step 9: Make the fee payment.

Aspirants will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 150 each course. It is important to note each and every payment will take place via credit card, debit card or net banking. A control number after submitting the form will generated for the candidates who are advised to retain it for future reference.

The admit card for the IGNOU Term End Examination 2019 will posted on the official website of IGNOU i.e. ignou.ac.in 10 days prior of the June 2019 examination. Make sure you take a print out of the hall tickets once it is released on the website. Do not forget to carry your hall ticket along with a valid identity card to the examination hall.

