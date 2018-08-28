IGNOU campus placement 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University students are all set to get the opportunity to be recruited in many reputed organisations soon as the varsity is organising a campus placement drive on August 29, 2018.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University in association with the Regional Centres of Delhi-NCR, is going to organise a campus placement campaign on August 29, 2018. The placement campaign will start from 10.00AM at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Center, IGNOU Campus, New Delhi-110068.

According to reports, the recruitment drive will take place for retail, auto and insurance sector. The Indira Gandhi National Open University students who have completed their graduation or are in the final year of their graduation in any of the discipline or those students who are pursuing postgraduate courses are eligible to take part in the placement drive.

The students who are interested to sit for the placement need to carry four copies of their latest resume where the students have to mention their respective IGNOU enrolment number including ID proof, address proof, passport size photos, etc while going for the placement interview tomorrow. Students should also note that all the organisations coming for the recruitment drive are looking for candidates who can join their organisation immediately due to the huge demand for employees.

