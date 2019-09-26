IHBAS Recruitment 2019: The Institute of Human Behavior Allied Sciences or IHBAS will close the application process for Nurse, Ward Assistant, other post vacancies tomorrow, September 27, 2019. All those who wish to appear in the recruitment examination but have not yet submitted their applications are advised to apply through the prescribed format before the c.closure of the application process. Candidates can check all necessary details such as eligibility criteria, vacancy details and how to apply to the posts below.
IHBAS Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification: Candidates who wish to apply to the posts must have the following qualifications:
- For the post of Psychiatrist, candidates need to have an M.D. in Psychiatry from any institute recognised by MCI
- For the post of Clinical Psychologist, a candidate must have acquired a Post Graduate Degree in Psychology, Applied Psychology and M.Phil in Clinical Psychology from any institute recognised by MCI
- For the post of Psychiatric Social Worker, candidates must have a Post Graduate Degree in Social Work
- For the post of Psychiatric Nurse, a candidate must have B.Sc. in Nursing from any institute recognized by Nursing Council of India
- For the post of Community Nurse, candidates need to have a B.Sc. degree in Nursing from any institute recognized by the Nursing Council of India
- For the post of Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, candidates willing to apply must have a Graduate degree in any discipline
- For the post of Case Registry Assistant, candidates must have passed Intermediate examination or Class 12th from a recognized state /central education board
- For the post of Ward Assistant/ Orderly, candidates must have passed 12th from any recognized state or central board
IHBAS (Institute of Human Behavior Allied Sciences) Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
There are 28 vacant positions at IHBAS which will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check out the number of vacancies against the following posts.
- Psychiatrist: 4 posts
- Clinical Psychologist: 3 posts
- Psychiatric Social Worker: 3 posts
- Psychiatric Nurse: 3 posts
- Community Nurse: 5 posts
- Monitoring and Evaluation Officer: 3 posts
- Case Registry Assistant: 5 posts
- Ward Assistant or Orderly: 2 posts
IHBAS Recruitment 2019: How to apply for Institute of Human Behavior Allied Sciences Jobs 2019
Interested and eligible candidates need to fill the applications on the prescribed format and send the same by September 27, 2019, to the following address.
Address: Joint Director (Admin), IHBAS, Dilshad Garden, Delhi – 110095