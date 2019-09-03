IHBAS Recruitment 2019: The last date to fill the form for Nursing, Ward, Assistant, and other post has been released by Institute of Human Behavior Allied Sciences. Candidates who wish to fill the form can apply online before or on September 27.

IHBAS Recruitment 2019: IHBAS has introduced job opportunities for the posts of Nursing, Ward, Assistant, and others. Candidates those who are interested and eligible for the job can fill the form. The last date has been declared by Institute of Human Behavior Allied Sciences that is September 27, 2019. Interested candidates can fill the form online via prescribed format, but make sure the process has to be done on or before September 27, 2019.

Here is the list of all the vacancies.

There are 4 seats available for Psychiatrist

Clinical Psychologist, 3 seats are available

3 for a Psychiatric Nurse

Community Nurse has 5 vacancy

There are 3 seats for Monitoring and evaluation officer

5 seats for Case Registry assistant

2 seats for Ward Assistant/orderly

Eligibility criteria for these posts:

1. The candidate who is applying for Psychiatrist must hold the degree of M.D. (Psychiatry) from any MCI recognized institute.

2. The candidate who is applying for Clinical Psychologist must have completed Post Graduate Degree in Psychology and Applied Psychology and M.Phil (Clinical Psychology) from any MCI recognized institute.

3. The candidate those who are applying for Psychiatric Social Worker should complete Post Graduate Degree in Social Work.

4. Candidates appearing for Psychiatric Nurse must have a degree in B.Sc. (Nursing) from any Nursing council of India recognized institute.



5. Applicants for Community Nurse must have B.Sc.(Nursing) from any Nursing council of India recognized institute.

6. The candidate who is applying for Monitoring & Evaluation Officer has open choice to Graduate in any Discipline.

7. The candidate who is applying for Case Registry Assistant needs to 12th Pass from any recognized board.

8. Applicants for Ward Assistant/ Orderly should be 12th Pass from any recognized board.

The candidates can check those who are going to appear for these jobs must check that they should fall under this criteria otherwise their application form will get rejected. The candidates can also visit the official site for more notification.

