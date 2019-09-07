IIA recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of upper-division clerk. Candidates can apply by visiting iiap.res.in.

IIA recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of the upper-division clerk by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA). All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the post of upper-division clerk. Candidates are urged to apply for the same before the last date of application which is September 30, 2019.

Important dates for IIA recruitment 2019:

Last date for the submission of the application: September 30, 2019

Vacancy details for IIA recruitment 2019:

Upper-division clerk: 5 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for IIA recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification for IIA recruitment 2019:

The candidates must have a Bachelor degree in arts, commerce and science or any equivalent from any recognized university with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and knowledge of computer applications like MS-office (Excel, Word and PowerPoint) including internet and ERP/Tally software, etc.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for the recruitment to the posts is 30 years.

Payscale:

The pay scale for the shortlisted candidates will range between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

How to apply for IIA recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment to the post of the upper-division clerk by visiting the official website of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), iiap.res.in. All the candidates are urged to apply for the same before the last date of submitting the application which is September 30, 2019. All the candidates are also advised to go through the official notification released by the website.

