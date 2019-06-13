IICD Entrance Test Result 2019. Indian Institute of Crafts and Design, Jaipur has released the entrance test result 2019 of the 4-year integrated bachelor's programme, 5 year integrates masters programme and M.Voc programme. Candidates can check the result by visting the official website of IICD.

IICD Entrance Test Result 2019 @iicd.ac.in: The Entrance test result of the 4-year integrated bachelor’s programme, 5 year integrates masters programme and M.Voc programme offered by Indian Institute of Crafts and Design Jaipur has been released.

Students who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the result cum merit list on the official website iicd.ac.in.Also, the waiting list for the 4-year integrated bachelor’s programme has been released by the institute along with the merit list. Note that the IICD 2019 result has been released in the PFD form.

IICD Entrance Test Result 2019: Steps to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website of IICD – iicd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 1st List of Eligible applicants’ as per the course

Step 3: IICD 2019 result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download IICD result

Step 5: Print the IICD 2019 result

The result includes the final score secured by the candidate as per their enrollment number. As per the notification issued on the official website in order to confirm the seat, it is compulsory that every applicant complete the online Specialisation/Stream selection and fee payment between June 15 to 20, 2019.

IICD Entrance Test Result 2019: Steps for selection Specialization/Stream

Step 1: Visit the official website f IICD – iicd.ac.in

Step 2: Enter the Login Id and Password (details will be provided to the applicant on their registered email ID before June 15, 2019)

Step 3: Enter personal details such as the candidates’ name and course applied

Step 3: Select the desired specialization from the list of offered specialization/stream options in the course.

Step 4: (Only for Girl Candidates) – Select the desired girl’s hostel room number.

Step 5: After that candidates should pay the applicable fees. The fee has to be submitted through Net Banking/ Debit card/ Credit card.

Candidates can also submit their specialization/ stream preference in the offline mode and pay the fee by depositing the same as a Demand Draft in favour of ‘Indian Institute of Crafts and Design payable at Jaipur.

The fees have to be submitted between June 15 and 20, 2019.

