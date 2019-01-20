IIFM Registration 2019: The Indian Institute of Forest Management has opened the registrations for the next session admissions through its official website. Interested candidates can apply online at iifm.ac.in. The last date for submission of applications is February 20, 2019

IIFM Registration 2019: The Indian Institute of Forest Management has activated the window for online registrations for the next session of admissions through its official website – iifm.ac.in. The candidates who are willing and interested to apply for the same can check the details of the registration on the official website of IIFM. Candidates must note that the last date for closure of the application process through the official website has been scheduled for February 20, 2019.

The admissions are for the academic courses, Post Graduate Diploma in Forestry Management (PGDFM), and Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Management (PGDSM). Candidates can apply through the official website before the closure of the application process and before that, they need to check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the admissions of IIFM for 2019-20 session.

Moreover, candidates must know that only those who have submitted applications for the CAT/ XAT examinations this year are eligible for applying to the following above mentioned programmes. Candidates willing to apply must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks or equivalent from a recognised institution.

How to register?

Log into the official website of IIFM as mentioned above

Click on the Online Registration option on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to the application page

Here, fill in the necessary details and click on the submit button

Keep a print out of the application form for future reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website of IIFM, click on this link: http://iifm.ac.in/admission

