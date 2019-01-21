IIFM admissions 2019: The online application process for the admission to The Post Graduate Diploma in Forestry Management (PGDFM), and Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Management (PGDSM) for the academic session 2019-21 has been started by the Indian Institute of Forest Management. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the same through the official website.

IIFM admissions 2019: The Indian Institute of Forest Management has begun the online application process for admission to various courses for the academic session 2019-21. The interested candidates can apply online through the official website, iifm.ac.in. The various courses such as The Post Graduate Diploma in Forestry Management (PGDFM), and Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Management (PGDSM) courses. The last date to apply for the online window of the application process is February 20, 2019.

The candidates who have applied for CAT/ XAT examinations can also apply for the examination.

IIFM admissions 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

A candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Differently Abled (DA) (it may also be referred to as Persons With Disability (PWD) categories). These should awarded by any of the universities recognsied by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

IIFM admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, iifm.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘download application link’

Step 3: Click on submit your ‘application fee’

Step 4: Download the application fee

Step 5: Fill the form. Send it to ‘Director, Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal’ with a demand draft of Rs 1000 (Rs 500 for SC/ ST).

Selection procedure

The shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test and interview which will be held at Bhopal, Bangalore, New Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati and Kochi in the months of March or April.

The examination will be conducted for the 40 vacant seats.

Scholarships

The students belong to the category of SC/ ST will get the scholarships. These scholarships will be offered by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

IIFM admissions 2019: Important dates

Last date to apply online: February 20, 2019

Examination: March/ April 2019.

