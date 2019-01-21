IIFM admissions 2019: The Indian Institute of Forest Management has begun the online application process for admission to various courses for the academic session 2019-21. The interested candidates can apply online through the official website, iifm.ac.in. The various courses such as The Post Graduate Diploma in Forestry Management (PGDFM), and Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Management (PGDSM) courses. The last date to apply for the online window of the application process is February 20, 2019.
The candidates who have applied for CAT/ XAT examinations can also apply for the examination.
IIFM admissions 2019: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
A candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Differently Abled (DA) (it may also be referred to as Persons With Disability (PWD) categories). These should awarded by any of the universities recognsied by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
IIFM admissions 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website, iifm.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘download application link’
Step 3: Click on submit your ‘application fee’
Step 4: Download the application fee
Step 5: Fill the form. Send it to ‘Director, Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal’ with a demand draft of Rs 1000 (Rs 500 for SC/ ST).
Selection procedure
The shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test and interview which will be held at Bhopal, Bangalore, New Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati and Kochi in the months of March or April.
The examination will be conducted for the 40 vacant seats.
Scholarships
The students belong to the category of SC/ ST will get the scholarships. These scholarships will be offered by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.
IIFM admissions 2019: Important dates
Last date to apply online: February 20, 2019
Examination: March/ April 2019.
