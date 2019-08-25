From now onwards, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The details of the December 1 entrance exam will be out on September 9, therefore, candidates are instructed to check the same on the official website.

From this year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance exam for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). NTA will commence the registration process for the entrance exam from September 9.

IIFT MBA entrance exam will be conducted on December 1. IIFT MBA (International Business) is a six-trimester programme of general management which focuses on International Business for creating a team of business executives to meet the nation’s growing demands for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management.

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is a member of organizations like International Association of Trade Training Organizations (IATTO), the Association of Advance Collegiate School of Business (AACSB International), Academy of International Business (AIB), the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) and Global Compact Network of India.

The candidates will get the complete details of syllabus, exam pattern and other details on September 9. Until the last examination, IIFT entrance exam was a multiple-choice written test (in English) which required to be completed in 120 minutes. The exam included questions from Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Vocabulary and Comprehension, English Grammar, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Analysis, and Data Interpretation.

All the candidates appearing for the entrance exam are instructed to regularly check the updates on the official website www.tedu.iift.ac.in for syllabus, exam pattern, and other important details.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was established in the year 1963 as an autonomous public business body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The institute was established to help professionalize the foreign trade management of the country. In 2002, the institute was granted Deemed University status.

