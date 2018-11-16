Indian Institue of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is all set to release its admit cards for IIFT 2019 examination today, on November 16, 2018. The aspirants who wish to crack the examination for IIFT 2019 need to download their hall tickets from the official website http://tedu.iift.ac.in The IIFT 2019 examination is scheduled to be held on December 2, 2018 (Sunday) and the timings will be 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The test will be organised at different centres in India including Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Indore, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Allahabad and Visakhapatnam.

The aspirants are advised to download their admit cards beforehand and keep an extra copy of it for further use. If any students come across issues while downloading it, they can contact IIFT at – admissions2019@iift.edu or 39147213 (Direct). The candidates will be shortlisted for admission on the basis of Written Test, Group Discussion, Writing Skills Assessment and interview. These procedures of Writing Skills Assessment, Group Discussion and Interview will be organised in the month of January or February 2019 at various centres including Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi.

Here are the steps to download the admit card, once released:

1. Visit the official website iift.edu

2. Find and tap on the link that says Admission 2019

3. Once a new page opens, you can find and click on the Admit Card tab

4. Now, enter your details required like registration number and password.

5. Now download your admit card and save it in various places.

