IIFT 2019: The registration process for the application to the IIFT entrance examination 2018 has been extended by the examination conducting authority. Candidates can now register themselves until September 24, 2018.

IIFT Registration 2018: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has reportedly extended the submission of the application for the upcoming examination to be conducted by the Board. As per reports, the closing of registration has been extended and candidates who have not yet registered themselves for the same can do the same until September 24, 2018.

As per the earlier notification, the last date for registration to the programmes in the renowned institution was September 14, 2018, which has been changed to the above0-mentioned date. Moreover, it has been learnt that the reason for extending the closure date for registration is the numerous number of requests coming their way from students of flood-affected areas from various parts of India.

The Institute has scheduled the MBA (International Business) entrance exam for December 2, 2018. The candidates will be selected on basis of their performance in the written test followed by group discussion and interview. Meanwhile, for further information regarding the admissions and entrance examination, they can visit the official website of IIFT – iift.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants should have a minimum 3-year graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates must score atleast 50% marks in the IIFT entrance exam to qualify for admission. While reserved category candidates will be given some relaxation of 5% marks.

The examination paper will consist of questions from the following sections:

SECTION 1 – General Awareness

SECTION 2 – Verbal Ability

SECTION 3 – Reading Comprehension

SECTION 4 – Logical Reasoning

SECTION 5 – Quantitative Ability

SECTION 6 – Data Interpretation

