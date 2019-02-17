The admission applications for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MA programme have been open for the batch 2019-21. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through IIFT's official website @ iift.edu. The students who are seeking admission in the IIFT Delhi and Kolkata campuses can follow the simple steps mentioned below:

IIFT admissions 2019: The admission applications for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MA programme have been open for the batch 2019-21. The IIFT has invited the applications for its New Delhi and Kolkata campuses. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through IIFT’s official website @ iift.edu. The IIFT admissions are for MBA (IB) weekend programme 2018-21, export-import management yearly programme, MA economics in trade and finance. The students can apply for IIFTs both Delhi and Kolkata campus. The candidates must have secured 50 per cent marks at least in their graduation degrees with economics as a compulsory subject. The minimum marks required for SC/ST and PwD category candidates is 45%.

According to the reports, the candidates will have to pass the recruitment exam and the interview round. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 15. The students who are seeking admission in the IIFT Delhi and Kolkata campuses can follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade @t edu.iift.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that the reads new admissions on the right-hand side of the screen. Now click on the application form link next to apply for IIFT admission. Download the application form. Enter the required credential. Submit the application form and online make payment.

