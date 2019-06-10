IIFT MA Result 2019: The results for the IIFT MA 2019 exams will be declared by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade as per the official notification. All the candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of IIFT, tedu.iift.ac.in.

IIFT MA Result 2019 to be out today, know steps to check @ tedu.iift.ac.in

IIFT MA Result 2019: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade or popularly known as the IIFT has announced the results for the written exam for the MA Economics programme. According to the official notification which is present on the official website of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), the result of the written exam for the MA Economics programme was previously to be announced on June 9, 2019 is postponed by a day and now it will be announced on June 10, 2019. The IIFT MA Economics Result 2019 is going to be declared online and will be issued on the official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), tedu.iift.ac.in.

Steps to check IIFT MA Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), tedu.iift.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying MA (Economics – Specialisation in Trade Finance) 2019-21 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided user name and password in the mentioned fields to make a login.

Step 5: The selection list or the merit list will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Check your name in the merit list.

Step 7: Download the merit list.

Step 8: Take a print out of the merit list and a keep a copy of it with you for future references.

As per the announcement of the IIFT exam result 219 for MA Economics, all the shortlisted candidates will be called for the personal interview at the campus of IIFT in New Delhi. The interview is scheduled to be held from June 26 to July 27, 2019.

