Candidates who have appeared in the exam can visit the official website https://www.iihm.ac.in/ to check their results. IIHM e-chat was conducted on May 7, 2019, while the final results were declared today.

IIHM e-chat 2019 Results declared: Here’s how to check the final results at iihm.ac.in

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has declared the final results of IIHM e-chat 2019 on its official website iihm.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can visit the official website to check their results. IIHM e-chat was conducted on May 7, 2019, while the final results were declared today.

Here are the steps to check the results on IIHM website:

Step 1: Open the IIHM website iihm.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying IIHM eChat result 2019 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Candidates, who qualify the eChat process, will go to the next round for group discussion and interview. Group discussion and personal interviews will be held across all the major cities of the country. To participate in the group discussion and personal interview round, candidates must carry the requisite documents to their respective centres. The IIHM campuses are located in 10 cities across the country, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

Founded in 1994, IIHM is part of the IndiSmart Group, which operates the IndiSmart Hotels. IIHM offers a wide range of services in the field of hospitality management, education, training and consultancy in India and South East Asia. IIHM offers international degree in hospitality management through its tie-ups in the UK, US, Australia, Mauritius, as well as countries in the Middle East and South East Asia. IIHM claims to be the country’s largest school chain in hospitality industry with campuses in nearly a dozen cities in India as well as a centre in Bangkok.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App