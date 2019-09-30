IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM Kerala) has released applications for the posts of Senior Scientist, Research Scientist/Associate, Research and Development Engineer, Research and Development Engineer (UI/UX), Assistant Manager (Business Development), Fellow/Technical Content Writer.
Interested candidates can apply after checking their eligibility criteria on iitmk.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is October 11, 2019. Shortlisting of the candidates for job selection will be based on one year contract.
Direct link to the official website of Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM Kerala)
Direct link to the official notification
Direct link of the Application form PDF
IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Important dates
The application process starts on September 27, 2019
The application process ends on: October 11, 2019
IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Senior Scientist (Projects): 01 Post
Research Scientist/Associate: 03 Posts
Research and Development Engineer: 03 Posts
Research and Development Engineer (UI/UX): 01 Post
Assistant Manager (Business Development): 01 Post
Fellow/Technical Content Writer: 01 Post
IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria
Senior Scientist (Projects): B.Tech or BE/M. Sc. in Computer Science or IT/MCA with at least 60% marks.
One year of full-stack/android development experience in the industry.
At least six months of development experience in blockchain technology (Ethereum/Hyperledger).
Research Scientist/Associate: B.Tech or BE/M. Sc. in Computer Science or IT/MCA with at least 60% marks.
Four years of full-stack/big data development/training experience in industry/academia.
At least one year of development experience in blockchain technology (Ethereum/Hyperledger).
Research and Development Engineer: B.Tech or BE/M. Sc. in Computer Science or IT/MCA with at least 60% marks.
One year of full-stack/android development experience in the industry.
At least six months of development experience in blockchain technology (Ethereum/Hyperledger).
Research and Development Engineer (UI/UX): Graduation with at least 60% marks.
Two years of UX/UI design and development experience in the industry.
Assistant Manager (Business Development): BBA/BBM/MBA with at least 60% marks.
Three years of experience in business development in the software industry.
Fellow/Technical Content Writer: Graduation with at least 60% marks and at least one year experience in technical content writing in a corporate organization/research lab with at least five published articles.