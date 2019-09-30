IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM Kerala) has released applications for the posts of Senior Scientist, Research Scientist/Associate and various other. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Vacancies available for senior scientist, research and development engineer posts, apply at iitmk.ac.in

IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM Kerala) has released applications for the posts of Senior Scientist, Research Scientist/Associate, Research and Development Engineer, Research and Development Engineer (UI/UX), Assistant Manager (Business Development), Fellow/Technical Content Writer.

Interested candidates can apply after checking their eligibility criteria on iitmk.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is October 11, 2019. Shortlisting of the candidates for job selection will be based on one year contract.

Direct link to the official website of Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM Kerala)

Direct link to the official notification

Direct link of the Application form PDF

IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Important dates

The application process starts on September 27, 2019

The application process ends on: October 11, 2019

IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Senior Scientist (Projects): 01 Post

Research Scientist/Associate: 03 Posts

Research and Development Engineer: 03 Posts

Research and Development Engineer (UI/UX): 01 Post

Assistant Manager (Business Development): 01 Post

Fellow/Technical Content Writer: 01 Post

IIITM Kerala Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Senior Scientist (Projects): B.Tech or BE/M. Sc. in Computer Science or IT/MCA with at least 60% marks.

One year of full-stack/android development experience in the industry.

At least six months of development experience in blockchain technology (Ethereum/Hyperledger).

Research Scientist/Associate: B.Tech or BE/M. Sc. in Computer Science or IT/MCA with at least 60% marks.

Four years of full-stack/big data development/training experience in industry/academia.

At least one year of development experience in blockchain technology (Ethereum/Hyperledger).

Research and Development Engineer: B.Tech or BE/M. Sc. in Computer Science or IT/MCA with at least 60% marks.

One year of full-stack/android development experience in the industry.

At least six months of development experience in blockchain technology (Ethereum/Hyperledger).

Research and Development Engineer (UI/UX): Graduation with at least 60% marks.

Two years of UX/UI design and development experience in the industry.

Assistant Manager (Business Development): BBA/BBM/MBA with at least 60% marks.

Three years of experience in business development in the software industry.

Fellow/Technical Content Writer: Graduation with at least 60% marks and at least one year experience in technical content writing in a corporate organization/research lab with at least five published articles.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App