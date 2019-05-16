IIM-Calcutta Supply Chain Management Course 2019: Check steps to apply, eligibility, fee structure: The year-long programme will teach about the operational as well as strategic activities involved in supply chain management courses.

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) has declared the 8th batch of Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management (APSCM). The programme is in partnership with Hughes Global Education (Online platform for learning). The year-long programme will teach about the operational as well as strategic activities involved in supply chain management courses.

The application process is on and will conclude on July 23, 2019. The course will be scheduled on Wednesdays, every week from 6:45 pm to 9:45 pm for 12 months @hugheseducation.com.

How to apply:

Candidates can apply for the course at the official website @hugheseducation.com. Candidates can apply before July 23, 2019. Candidates who got selected for the year-long course will get classes on Wednesday’s every week from 6:45 pm to 9:45 pm.

Eligibility:

The course is open to anyone with a graduation or post graduation degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks and two years of work experience in the supply chain management sector can apply for the course.

Timings:

Candidates will get to attend sessions at IIM-C campus. The course will be scheduled on Wednesdays, every week from 6:45 pm to 9:45 pm for 12 months. There will be two campus visits throughout the course including one visit of six days and the second for four days.

Fee Structure:

Students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2000 and a programme fee of Rs 2,65,500. A registration fee of Rs 5,310 will also be applicable. In case a student wants to make campus visits additional fee of Rs 60,00 will be charged. The total fee for the course will be Rs 3,30,810 (excluding application fee).

