IIM CAT 2018 Answer Keys: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the Common Admission Test 2018 answer keys on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The official CAT 2018 answer keys were released today around 11 a.m. The applicants are requested to check and download the IIM CAT answer keys from the official website.

The candidates can get CAT Answer Key for Shift 1 and Shift 2. In case of problems, a candidate can raise the objections against any answer keys. It may be noted that from this year, the IIM has increased the objection fees by Rs 200 from Rs 1000. This means to bow the candidates have to pay to Rs 1200. Those who have taken CAT 2018 test can successfully login to raise an objection (if any) based on the Question Paper.

Steps to Download the CAT 2018 Answer Key?

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the option for “Question Paper and Objection Form”

Step 3: Login with your CAT 2018 user id and password

Step 4: Check the CAT 2018 questions and answers

Step 5: Carefully go through the Answer Key

Step 6: In case of having objections, submit them on the portal

Following are the steps to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Login your details using your CAT 2018 User ID and Password

Step 3: Click on the ‘Objection Form’ tab

Step 4: Click on the ‘+’ sign on the tab

Step 5: Select Section, Question Number

Step 6: Select Type of Objection from the options given below

Option (i): None of the options is a correct answer

Option (ii): More than one option is a correct answer

Option (iii): Answer Key is incorrect

The CAT exam was conducted on the main exam centres of IIM including Ahmedabad Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam.

The selected candidates will be called on the basis of the score in CAT examination and other pre-defined criteria.

