IIM CAT 2018: The CAT 2018 examination is all set to be conducted by the IIM Calcutta for MBA aspirants and as per latest reports, IIM Calcutta has been extended the submission of online application form for the forthcoming competitive examination to be conducted by the authority. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam till September 26, 2018 through the website Iimcat.ac.in.

The notification on the website of IIM Calcutta reads, “CAT 2018 Registration ends on Sep 26, 2018 (5:00 PM), Wednesday”. Moreover, this competitive entrance examination is conducted for admission to postgraduates courses in Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) every year.

According to the official notification released by the examination conducting authority earlier, the CAT exam is set to be held in two different sessions at various centres across 147 cities this year. Meanwhile, the examination is scheduled to be held on November 25, 2018.

How to apply for CAT 2018?

Visit the official website of IIM Calcutta – https://iimcat.ac.in On the right-hand side on the homepage, click on the login option Candidates will be directed to a different window Here fill in the User Id and Password and submit Now, candidates will be directed to the online application page Fill all the necessary details and submit Make online application fee payment Take a print out of the submitted application for reference

To go to the official website directly and apply online, click on this link: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/57235/login.html

