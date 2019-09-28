IIM CAT 2019: The application correction link has been activated on the official website of CAT 2020. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application form are advised to check the details mentioned in this article.

IIM CAT 2019: The Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) online application correction link has been activated on the official website of CAT 2020 – https://iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who wish to make changes in their application form are advised to log into the official website and follow the instructions given below for their convenience. According to reports, the IIM CAT 2019 registration process started on AUG 7, 2019 and the last date for submission of the CAT 2019 online application process was September 25, 2019.

According to the notification released by the examination conducting authority on the official website, the CAT 2019 applicants can now edit their Photograph and Signature from September 28, 10.00 AM till September 30, 2019 (lastest by 5.00 PM).

How to make corrections in the IIM CAT 2019 application form?

Candidates need to visit the official website – https://iimcat.ac.in

Log in using the credentials

Click on the application form

Make changes wherever necessary and click on save

Finally, lock the application form

IIM CAT 2019: Important Dates

CAT 2019 Registration Begins on August 7, 2019 (at 10:00 AM)

CAT 2019 Registration process closes on September 25, 2019 (at 5:00 PM)

CAT 2019 Admit Card Download Begins October 23, 2019 (at 5:00 PM)

CAT 2019 Exam Date: November 24, 2019

Candidates should note that the IIM CAT Admit Card 2019 will be available for download through the official website from October 23, 2019 onward. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the IIM CAT Hall Ticket 2019:

How to download CAT 2019 Admit Card?

Visit the official website

Click on the Admit Card link

Enter the registration ID and password

Click on the submit button

The Admit Card of CAT 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out of the IIM CAT 2019 hall ticket for future use

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of IIM CAT 2019: https://iimcat.ac.in/per/g01/pub/756/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?756@@1@@1#

List of Participating IIM’s

IIM Amritsar, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Calcutta, IIM Ranchi, IIM Shillong, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Trichy, IIM Bangalore, IIM Nagpur, IIM Sirmaur, IIMU, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, IIM Kashipur.

