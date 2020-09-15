The online application process for IIM CAT 2020 exam ends tomorrow, i.e., on September 16, 2020, at 5 p.m. Know how to register online for the test.

Indian Institute of Management will stop accepting applications for IIM CAT 2020 exam tomorrow, i.e., on September 16, 2020, at 5 p.m. Hence, tomrorrow is the day to apply for the test. Candidates who wish to appear in the IIM CAT 2020 exam may now head towards the official website, iimcat.ac.in or click here.

Indian Institute of Management is set to hold the IIM CAR 2020 exam on Novermber 29, 2020. The IIM CAT exam will be conducted across India at various centers. The exam will be computer-based and is scheduled to be held in 2 sessions. The institute is expected to release the results of the examination in the 2nd week of month of January in the year 2021.

Applicants have to pay a fee for online registratation. The online registration fee for applicants belonging to General category is INR 2,000, the same for applicants beloning to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and the PwD categories is INR 1,000.

Also read: PRSU 2020 time table released: Know how to check B.A., B.Sc, B.Com, B.Ed, M.A. time table

Also read: 45000 Special Centralised Integrated system smart TV to be installed in Govt schools

Apply for IIM CAT 2020 test online:

To apply for the IIM CAT 2020 test, visit the official website, iimact.ac.in. On the landing page, click on the option that reads Register. However, if you are an existing member, click on the Login button. After clicking on Register, a registration form will appear before you on your screen. Enter all the information that is asked in the form. Make sure recheck the information to avoid any errors. A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent on the number that you enter. Enter the OTP recieved on your mobile phone. Next, you will be asked to upload your documents. Upload your documents in the specified formats and sizes. Enter other information like educational qualifications, work experience. Choose the program you want to pursue.

Also read: NEET Result 2020 Date (Soon): Check important dates,score card,qualifying criteria