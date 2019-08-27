IIM Jammu is going to launch a multi-disciplinary online executive certification program soon. This online certification program will be offered to mid-career professionals who are looking for the opportunities that train them and provide them some additional skills for growth and betterment of their career.

Indian Institute of Management(IIM), Jammu has also collaborated through an agreement with Talentedge, an education, and technology company who will offer these online programs.

Director of IIM Jammu Prof B.S.Sahay said that over the last few years trend of online learning has increased a lot and it attracts today’s youth as it is convenient for them to learn additional skills through the online programs. The Government of India has implemented several policies and initiatives to promote digital learning in the country and today online learning is a really successful and unconventional way that proves to be a great alternative to enhance and expand the level of education.

Talentedge has already been running online executive programs in association with various IIMs including Kozhikode, Lucknow, Raipur, and Rohtak and now IIM Jammu. Aditya Malik, spokesperson of Talentedge said that due to growing dynamic and global business environments and fast-paced technological growth, enhancement and development has become a part of career growth. Advancement in skills helps in more and more up-gradation of education.

He also said that online learning platforms have provided candidates required convenience and flexibility to enhance their skills without quitting their jobs. This has led many people to develop new skills and get more chances of growth. He said that in collaboration with IIM Jammu, Talentedge will provide industry-relevant multi-disciplinary courses soon. This will help students and professionals in increasing their skills.

