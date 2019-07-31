IIM recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode today announced 12 vacancies for Senior System Manager and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website of IIM or click on the link to visit directly. Candidates must fill the form before August 30, 2019.

Candidates must know that to fill the form candidates has to enter all the credentials like Date of birth, ID proof, 10th, 12th certificate, and a passport size photograph. Candidates can find the generated link under News Tab. To make it easy instant link has been displayed below:

Job Openings: IIM Kozhikode invites online applications for various positions

Important Date:

Start date of online application: 31 July 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 30 August 2019

IIM, Kozhikode Vacancy Details

Senior Systems Manager: 01 Post

Senior Systems Manager (Engineering Operations): 01 Post

Senior Finance & Account Officer: 01 Post

Assistant Administrative Officer: 05 Posts

Junior Technical Assistant (IT): 02 Posts

Junior Accountant: 02 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Systems Manager: Candidates must hold an M.E./M.Tech. Degree with CS/IT OR MCA and 15 years of supervisory work experience in IT and Computer Service.

Senior Systems Manager (Engineering Operations): Candidates must hold an M.E./M.Tech. Degree in Civil Engineering and 15 years of work experience in relevant fields.

Senior Finance & Account Officer: Candidates must hold a CA/ICWA with having supervisory experience in financial accounting.

Assistant Administrative Officer: Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline with 10 years of administrative experience.

Junior Technical Assistant (IT): Candidates must hold a B.E./B.Tech./BCA or Diploma in Computer Engineering with working experience in respective fields.

Junior Accountant: B.Com./BBA/Inter-CA/Inter-ICWA with 05 years working experience in Financial accounting fields.

