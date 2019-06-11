IIM Rohtak Admissions 2019: Applications have been invited for admissions in the PGD course in Sports Management. All the students can apply for the same before the last date which is July 15, 2019.

IIM Rohtak Admissions 2019: IIM Rohtak has invited applications for the PGD course in Sports Management. The course was introduced by the institute in the year 2018 and after that, it became first Institute of India to prepare professionals for the career options including sports event manager, sports talent manager, sports agent, sports analysts, media and communication managers among the career options available in the Indian sports industry.

All the candidates who have an immense passion for sports and management skills can apply for the programme. All the candidates who will participate in the programme will get an interdisciplinary curriculum that will teach them in a new way and will be best in the world. The students who enrol themselves for the course will get familiar with the topics like sports finance, sports laws, sports merchandising and marketing as well as handling the special events related to various sports.

The online registrations for the same have been started from June 1, 2019, and the last date to apply for the same is Jule 15, 2019. The application fee or the registration fee for the same is Rs 1000. Any incomplete or false information in the application form will led to the cancellation of the application. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IIM Rohtak, iimrohtak.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying 2-year executive postgraduate diploma in sports management present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the link saying applying online.

Step 4: Register yourself on the portal by providing the required information.

Step 5: Login using the application number sent to you after registration.

Step 6: Pay the application fee using the appropriate mentioned methods.

Step 7: After the payment becomes successful, provide the transaction ID and the transaction date.

Step 8: Fill the online application form with all the required details.

Step 9: Take a print out of the application, signature on it, attest your coloured photograph and add all the required document copies and send it by speed post or registered post to the below-mentioned address before July 22, 2019.

Address to send the application form:

Administrative Officer, Executive Education

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak,

Management City, NH -10,

Southern Bypass, Sunaria Rohtak-124010,

Haryana (India)

Phone: 01262-228528

