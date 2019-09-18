IIM Rohtak Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak has invited application for the recruitment os Assistant manager, Trainee Administration and other posts. Candidates can through its official website on or before September 25.

IIM Rohtak Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak has issued the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager, Trainee IT and another post. Eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before September 25.

Candidates without the requisite experience mentioned may be considered on merit. After successful completion of candidates, a proficiency certificate will be issued. Candidates must send their filled and signed the application in prescribed format along with scanned copies of self-attested documents through e-mail to careers@iimrohtak.ac.in before the last date. And the subject of the email should be Application for Trainee______ space to be filled by the most interested.

Candidates should have basic knowledge of Ms- Office, Excel, PowerPoint. All the candidates who want to apply than more than 1 posts need ta o submit the separate application form. Candidates need to carry original certificate for the verification.

IIM Rohtak Recruitment 2019: Things to carry for interview

Educational Certificates

Character Certificate issued by a Gazetted Officer

Experience Certificate

Two recent passport size coloured photographs

Good knowledge in MS-Office with other computer-related tasks is essential

Duly filled the prescribed application form

IIM Rohtak Recruitment 2019: Qualification

Assistant Manager (Programme): Graduate/Post-Graduate in management or any other discipline from any reputed university/Institute.

Trainee Administration: Graduate degree in any discipline or equivalent professional qualification with 01-year experience preferably in any educational Institution.

Trainee (IT): Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/ Engineering/IT with 01 years of experience in System Support.

Trainee (Library): Bachelor of Library and Information Science (B.Lib.) with 01 years of experience in any Public/Educational Institution Library.

Trainee (Library): Bachelor of Library and Information Science (B.Lib.) with 01 years of experience in any Public/Educational Institution Library. Medical Attendant: 12 th /Graduate Degree in Paramedic training from any reputed institution with a good academic record.

Medical Attendant: 12th/Graduate Degree in Paramedic training from any reputed institution with a good academic record. Academic Associates: Post Graduate in Finance/Marketing Strategy/Operations Economics/MIS & Organisation Behavior/HRM OR Post Graduate with thesis OR M.Phil/PhD with or without experience.

