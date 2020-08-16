Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak has announced the IPMAT 2020 result on its official website. The results can be check at the website iimrohtak.ac.in, the steps to check it are given below.

The IIM Rohtak Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test was held from July 20 to July 21, 2020.

A candidate must enter their application number and password (date of birth) to check the scores.

Those shortlisted on the basis of the application test result will be called for Written Ability Test (WAT) and an interview, where they will be assessed on their academics, general awareness and communication skills.

Steps to check IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2020 result

1) Visit the official IIM Rohtak Website – https://www.iimrohtak.ac.in/

2) On the page, click IPM Aptitude Test Result

3) Enter the application number and date of birth (password)

4) View/Download your result

Direct link to check IIM IPMAT 2020 result online

Admission Criteria

The admission criteria for admission to IIM is give below

General, NC-OBC and EWS category: Minimum 60% in standard X/ SSC and Standard XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations, maximum 20 years of age as on July 31, 2020.

Minimum 60% in standard X/ SSC and Standard XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations, maximum 20 years of age as on July 31, 2020. SC, ST and PWD (DAP) Category: Minimum 55% in standard X/ SSC and standard XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations, Maximum 20 years of age as on July 31, 2020.

Selected candidates will be granted admission to the programme provisionally.

While registering, applicants must show certificates and evidence for their marks in class X and class XII, or they will be disqualified from admissions.

