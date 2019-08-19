Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur is inviting applications for one year MBA programme in Global Supply Chain Management, applicants can apply before October 15, 2019

Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur is inviting applications for one year MBA programme in Global Supply Chain Management for experienced professionals. This course is offering students to complete the dual degree and is 12 months, in this option, it will provide you with two degrees i.e. MBA from IIMU and MS from Purdue University.

The eligibility criteria of IIMU MBA one year programme is to have a qualification of 10+2 of school years and one must hold the 4 or 3-year degree of graduation and the candidate must have a valid score in GMAT/GRE with a minimum work experience of 36 months.

The selection procedure of the IIMU shortlisted candidates is that they should have the minimum eligibility criteria and after leading to second round they will go through the personal interview and the provisional offer of admission will be made on the basis of candidate’s academic profile, demographic profile, work experience and the score in GMAT and personal interview.

Director of IIM Udaipur Professor Janat Shah said that Supply Chain Management is recently counted as holding the advantages because most of the brands are following through the global market. The curriculum is conceived to the students to grab the major skills like interpersonal skills, business tools, a global mindset which will contribute to the global supply chain community.

The date to submit the online application form is August 5, 2019, and the last date to apply is October 15, 2019, and the result will be announced on October 31, 2019.

The IIM Udaipur was established in 2011, the government approved for IIM Udaipur in 2009 after in 2016 it was shifted to its official campus.

