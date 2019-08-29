Indian Institute Of Mass Communication has extended the official date to apply for the admission till August 31, 2019, and has released the official notification on the official site, check details.

The Indian Institute Of Mass Communication has extended the last date of registration for applying till August 31, 2019. It has been extended for SC, ST category for the six campuses across the nation. Students who want to apply for IIMC 2019 can go through the official website of IIMC iimc.nic.in.

There are only 32 seats vacant for SC, ST category and is the reason behind the extension of date to apply for it. The PG diploma for different courses of journalism has already begun and the process is almost complete of 2019-2020 admission but is only vacant for 32 students.

On August 26, 2019, the written test and interview procedure was conducted but the total number of seats were not filled, there was the vacant seat of 32 students and because of this reason, it has been extended.

The IIMC official note says that the last date for applying for the admission is August 31, 2019, and will not be extended further, this is the last notice for it and students can mail at academiciimc1965@gmail.com. The notice was released today on August 28, 2019.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication is an autonomous body and comes under the Ministry of Information and broadcasting, the institute was established on August 17, 1965, and is in 6 regions all over the nation- Mizoram, Delhi, Amravati, Odisha, J&K and Kerala.

