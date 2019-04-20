IIMC admission 2019-20: The candidates can apply for the upcoming 2019-20 academic session on the official website @ iimc.nic.in. The national level entrance test will be conducted on May 25 and 26.

IIMC admission 2019-20: The online registration for getting entry into Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will close on May 12, next month. The candidates can apply for the upcoming 2019-20 academic session on the official website @ iimc.nic.in. The national level entrance test will be conducted on May 25 and 26.

The IIMC offers Post Graduate courses in PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma in Urdu Journalism PG Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism, PG Diploma in Advertising & PR, PG Diploma Marathi Journalism, PG Diploma in Malayalam Journalism and PG Diploma in Odia Journalism.

Eligibility for online registration:

For getting admission into IIMC, the students need to possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The students, who are about to finish the Bachelor’s degree, can also apply for IIMC courses.

IIMC entrance test date and timing:

On May 25, the IIMC will conduct exams for the courses in Urdu, Malayalam, Odia and Marathi journalism. On May 26, exams for English and Hindi journalism will be held. The timing for both these exams has been fixed from 9 am to 11 am. The IIMC entrance test for Radio and TV Journalism will be held on May 26 from 12 pm to 2 pm. On the same day, IIMC will hold an entrance exam for Advertising and PR courses from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The aspiring journalists are required to pay an application fee of Rs 15,00 for a course. The students belonging from reserved categories are supposed to pay Rs 1,000.

Check the following steps to know how to apply for IIMC journalism courses:

• Visit the official website @ iimc.nic.in

• Students need to click on the new registration option

• Enter the required credentials and hit submit option

• Students need to upload photograph and signature

• Aspiring journalists need to pay the application fee online and they will get receipts for the same

• Students will also receive Unique Registration Number

Meanwhile, the examination for IIMC will be divided into three stages viz written test, group discussion and interview process. The written examination will be having 75 marks. The test will include questions from general awareness, language skills, aptitude and mental make up, analytical and comprehension skills etc. After qualifying the written test, students need to participate in group decision which carries 10 marks. The final stage for the selection will be an interview process which carries 15 marks.

