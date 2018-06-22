The IIMC entrance examination results released yesterday on the official website of the Institute. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their results at iimc.nic.in. Selected candidates will have to go through GD/Interview round, which has been scheduled to be conducted from July 2, 2018.

IIMC Entrance Exam Result 2018: Indian Institute of Mass Communication has released the results of entrance examinations held for the 2018-19 academic year admissions into various courses. The results are now available on the official website of the Institue and candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results at iimc.nic.in.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication conducts the entrance examinations for various residential courses every year and this year, the exams were conducted on May 26 and May 27. Candidates clearing the entrance examinations will be have to appear in another round of test i.e the GD/Interview round on selective dates, which will commence from July 2 to July 7, 2018.

The notification on the website also adviced the students to bring all their original educational, caste and 10th certificates at the time of interview.

Steps to check IIMC entrance result 2018 are given below:

Visit the official website of IIMC – iimc.nic.in Search for the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage The next page will show course wise results list Click on the desired course link Candidates will be directed to a PDF Check your roll number in the PDF Download the same and take a print out for further reference

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) conducts entrance examinations for PG Diploma courses in various courses like Journalism (English), Journalism (Urdu), Journalism (Hindi), Journalism (Odia), Journalism (Malayalam), Journalism (Marathi), Radio and TV Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations. It is the gateway to becoming a journalist, anchor, producer, director, Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the government sector, etc.

To go to the official website and download results directly, click here: http://www.iimc.nic.in/WhatsNews_Description.aspx?News_id=40455

