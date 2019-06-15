The much-awaited IIMC Entrance exam result 2019 will be coming out next week. One of the most prestigious institutions in the field of mass communication, IIMC is on the must list of almost all those aspiring to make their career in the media industry.

All those aspiring journalists wanting to be a part of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), their wait is about to over as the institute is soon going to declare results of its entrance examinations conducted for various courses in the coming week.

The results will be declared online on the IIMC website in the PDF format, which the students can easily download. The results for different courses will be declared separately on the website.IIMC entrance exams were conducted around 25th- 26th May this year and the result is now expected to be out in the third week of June.

Post the declaration of results, students will have to go through the Interview and Group Discussion (GD) round. Once clearing the Interview and Group Discussion round along with the entrance exam, students will be given admission on the basis of their ranks in the merit list. The merit list will be prepared, taking into account all the combine marks of Entrance Exam, GD & Interview.

The GD and the Personal Interview rounds will be held in the first week of July and post that final consolidated result list of selected candidates for IIMC will be out in the third week of July. The commencement of the academic session will begin from the first week of August 2019.

IIMC offers PG Diploma courses in English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Urdu Journalism, Radio & TV Journalism and Advertising and Public Relations. Apart from this IIMC also provides diploma courses in regional languages such as Marathi, Odia, Malayalam, etc. in their regional campuses in the respective states.

