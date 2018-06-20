The IIMC entrance examination results are going to be declared today. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of the Institute. Selected candidates will have to go through GD/Interview round to be held from July 2, 2018.

IIMC Entrance Exams 2018: Indian Institute of Mass Communication is all set to declare the results of entrance examinations held for admissions into various courses of the Institute for the academic year 2018-19. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of IIMC at iimc.nic.in.

The entrance examination, this year was conducted by the Institute on May 26 and May 27. Candidates who clear the entrance examinations have to go through another round of test i.e the GD/Interview round on some selective dates, which will be conducted from July 2 to July 7, 2018.

Candidates can avail their IIMC entrance result 2018 by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of IIMC – iimc.nic.in Search for the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a new page, here click on the course wise results Click on the relevant course tab A pdf sheet will open with the roll number of selected candidates Download the same and take a print out for further reference

The IIMC entrance examination is the gateway to admissions into various PG Diploma courses in the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). It offers courses such as Journalism (English), Journalism (Urdu), Journalism (Hindi), Journalism (Odia), Journalism (Malayalam), Journalism (Marathi), Radio and TV Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations.

