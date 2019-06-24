IIMC Entrance Result 2019 for PG Diploma admissions has been declared by IIMC on its official website. Check what next.

IIMC Entrance Result 2019: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication or IIMC in Delhi has released the results of IIMC entrance exam 2019 for admissions to PG Diploma Courses under the Institute on its official website – iimc.nic.in. all those who have appeared in the entrance examination for admissions to 2019-20 session can check their results on the official website. The IIMC offers various Postgraduate diploma courses.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the IIMC Entrance Exam 2019 will now have to appear for the Interview to be conducted by the Institute soon. Moreover, the date and time of interview of qualified candidates in the written exam 2019-20 will be announced through the official website of IIMC. The Interview will beb held in the IIMC headquarter in Delhi. Candidates are advised to bring all original educational, caste and 10th certificates for Date of Birth at the time of interview.

Venue for Interview/Group Discussion – IIMC, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, JNU New Campus, New Delhi- 110067. Candidates need to visit the official website for further information regarding the courses and campus.

Courses offered at IIMCs

Postgraduate diploma in English Journalism

Postgraduate diploma in Advertising & Public Relation

Postgraduate diploma in Radio & TV Journalism

Postgraduate diploma in Hindi Journalism

Postgraduate diploma in Odia Journalism

Postgraduate diploma in Urdu Journalism

Postgraduate diploma in Marathi Journalism

Postgraduate diploma in Malayalam Journalism

Postgraduate diploma in NRI Candidates

To go to the official website of IIMC dirctly and check all the details regarding the IIMC Interview, candidates have to click on this link: iimc.nic.in.

