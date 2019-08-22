IIMC PG Diploma Admissions 2019: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has announced offline admissions for remaining vacant seats in PG Diploma Courses for SC and ST candidates. Those interested can take admissions by visiting the IIMC Delhi Campus.

IIMC PG Diploma Admissions 2019: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for offline admissions to the remaining vacant seats in PG Diploma Courses at IIMC. The Institute has released a notification on its official website – iimc.nic.in announcing that 32 seats are left vacant after the admissions for 2019-20 session, which is reserved for SC and ST candidates. Those who are interested to apply must go through the notification on the official website of IIMC Delhi and start applying to the courses.

How to check the IIMC PG Diploma Admissions 2019 Notification for SC and ST candidates?

Candidates need to visit the official website of IIMC – iimc.nic.in

On the homepage, under the News and Announcements category, click on the link that reads, “Offline Admissions for SC/ST vacant seats in IIMC”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, a pdf will open that contains the details shown in the picture below

Download the same and take a print out if necessary

Moreover, the official notification released by IIMC read that 7 seats are vacant for admissions in IIMC Delhi in Hindi and Urdu Journalism courses, 10 seats at IIMC Dhenkanal in English and Odia Journalism, 4 seats at IIMC Amravati in English and Marathi Journalism, 6 seats at IIMC Kottayam in English and Malayalam Journalism, 2 seats at IIMC Aizawl 3 seats at IIMC Jammu in English Journalism courses.

Candidates must note that the admissions will commence on August 27, 2019. For more information regarding the offline admissions, candidates can check the details available on the official website of IIMC or even click on the direct link given below.

Direct link to download the Information Brochure for Offline Admissions 2019-20: IIMC PG Diploma Admissions 2019

