IIMC Results 2019: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has released the results of the written entrance exam @iimc.nic.in. The exam was held for various post-graduate diploma courses to be offered in academic session 2019-20. Candidates those who have appeared for the exams can check the results online by visiting the official page of @iimc.nic.in.

As many of 5,839 applicants have applied in the exam, out of which 1,365 candidates have qualified the exam. There are a total of 476 seats on offer across eight post-graduate diploma course at campuses in New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Jammu, Amravati and Kottayam.

The admission to various post-graduate diploma course is granted through a national-level entrance examination which comprise of a written test, a group discussion and an interview.

IIMC Results 2019: Steps to check entrance exam results

Step 1: Login the official website iimc.nic.in

Step 2:After that, click on the result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, the candidates are required to enter the roll number

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Check your IIMC Mass Communication 2019 result from next page

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for the same for future reference.

