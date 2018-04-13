The coveted IIMs are set to become more pricey from this year and the hike is expected from Rs 80,000 to Rs 2 lakh. The IIMS in Bangalore, Calcutta, Ahmedabad, Indore, Rohtak, Ranchi, Trichy, Udaipur, and Amritsar will see 5 to 17% increase in their existing fees for the MBA programmes.

The prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are all set to become more expensive this year as the latest batch of students that will be inducted this year for 2018-2020 session will have to shell out 5 to 17% more fees than their predecessors. The institutes to undergo the changes in fee structure are Bangalore, Calcutta, Ahmedabad and Indore while even the newly established institutes at Rohtak, Ranchi, Trichy, Udaipur, and Amritsar will also see a significant increase in fees.

While announcing the hike in fees, the IIM authorities have cited higher operational costs to run the institutes and inflationary pressure as the main reasons behind the decision. They further explained that faculty salaries and infrastructure costs have forced them to increase the fees. According to reports, the students will now have to pay Rs 80,000-2,00,000 more to pursue MBAs in the top management institutes.

“Increasing fees is now becoming a compulsion for older and mid-level IIMs such as us. After the first 10 years, IIMs are required to generate their own revenue and sustain themselves through their own corpus. Faculty salaries go up, cost of messes goes up, cost of hospitality, security, infrastructure, security goes up, thus necessitating a hike,” said IIM Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma on the fee hike.

Here’s the list of IIMs and the new fee structure with % increase from previous year:

IIM Bangalore – Rs 21 lakh (8%) IIM Indore – Rs 16 lakh (14%) IIM Calcutta – Rs 21 lakh (5%) IIM Ahmedabad – Rs 22 lakh (5%) IIM Trichy – Rs 14 lakh (17%) IIM Ranchi – Rs 14 lakh (12%) IIM Rohtak – Rs 12.3 lakh (7%) IIM Amritsar – Rs 10.5 lakh (17%)

