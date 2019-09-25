IIRS Dehradun Recruitment 2019: Apply for Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate Posts. The candidates should attend the walk-in-interview, will be held from October 15 to 17.

Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun is hiring for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate Posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can attend the walk-in-interview which will be held on October 15 to 17, 2019. The candidates should appear for the interview along with original documents with self-attested copies. The interview will be held at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, 4 Kalidas, Road, Dehradun.

The candidates should appear with all the passing certificates of their educational qualifications. The candidates should have the following educational qualification for the posts. For the Junior Research fellow, the candidate should have passed B.E/ B. Tech in Agriculture Civil/Water Resource/Hydrology, GIS and others with 65 percent or the candidates should have a degree in M.E/ M.Tech in Agriculture.

For the Research Associate, candidates should have doctorate or equivalent in Remote Sensing and GIS and others with having 3 years of research in teaching, designing and developmental experience.

Vacancy Details:

Junior Research Fellow: 17

Research Associate: 02

After the walk-in-interview, the selected candidates will be invited for the documentation, will be held on another date which will be issued later. The selected candidates after the proper documentation will be invited to join the departments. Further, separate appointment letters will be sent to the selected candidate’s address. Later, the candidate can join.

The candidates should join the department in the first week of the joining. If failed or resigned for the same, the waiting list candidates will be invited to join the process as the candidates with just some marks away fro the passing cut-off will join the departments.

