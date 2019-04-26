IISER Pune Recruitment 2019: The walk-in-interview for the posts of Junior Research Fellow and Project Assistant will be conducted on May 6, 2019. Interested candidates can visit the Main Building of IISER Campus from 9: 30 am.

IISER Pune Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the notification, inviting applications for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Project Assistant posts for a period of one year. There will be a walk-in-interview and the same would be conducted on May 06 next month. The IISER has the timing for interviews from 9: 30 am onwards. The interview will be conducted for the one post of JRF and one post of Project Assistant.

Eligibility for IISER JRF: The candidates are required to have Post Graduation or equivalent degree in any of the branches of Life Sciences. They are also supposed to have qualified National Eligibility Test, GATE, DBT-JRF, CSIR-JRF or any other country-level test passed.

Eligibility for ISSER Project Assistant: The candidates who want to apply for the post of Project Assistant, should possess Masters in Life Sciences or any other branches related to the subject. If candidates are having any equivalent degree to Masters, they can also apply.

The IISER has also set a particular age limit for the candidates. The candidates applying for JRF post, should not be more than 28 years of age as of January 1, 2019. While for Project Assistant, the candidates should not be more than 25 years of age as of January 01, 2019. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories will be given relaxation in both of the cases.

The candidates are advised to come with all original certificates for the walk-in-interview. They also need to come with one self-attested photocopy.

IISER Interview Venue: Interview for both the posts will be conducted in Seminar Room No. 34 in the 2nd Floor of Main Building of IISER Campus. The landmark for the venue is Dr. Homi Bhabha Road – 411008.

