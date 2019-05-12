IISER Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for Technical Officer, Technical Assistant posts on June 6: Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on June 6, 2019, in Science Media Centre, Guest House Complex, IISER Pune, Dr. Homi Bhabha Road, Pune – 411008 along with the documents.

IISER Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for Technical Officer, Technical Assistant posts on June 6

IISER Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for Technical Officer, Technical Assistant posts on June 6

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune is hiring candidates for the posts of Technical Officer and Technical Assistant. The interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on June 6, 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Technical Officer – 1 Post

Technical Assistant – 2 Posts

How to apply for IISER Pune Recruitment 2019:

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on June 6, 2019, in Science Media Centre, Guest House Complex, IISER Pune, Dr. Homi Bhabha Road, Pune – 411008 along with the documents.

Educational Qualification:

Technical Officer – Ph.D. in Chemistry/Biology/Physics or Allied Science disciplines with a minimum one year of post-doctoral research experience.

TechnicalAssistant – B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech/M.Sc. in any discipline of Science/Engineering/Mathematics or equivalent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App