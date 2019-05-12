IISER Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for Technical Officer, Technical Assistant posts on June 6
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune is hiring candidates for the posts of Technical Officer and Technical Assistant. The interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on June 6, 2019.
Vacancy Details:
Technical Officer – 1 Post
Technical Assistant – 2 Posts
How to apply for IISER Pune Recruitment 2019:
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on June 6, 2019, in Science Media Centre, Guest House Complex, IISER Pune, Dr. Homi Bhabha Road, Pune – 411008 along with the documents.
Educational Qualification:
Technical Officer – Ph.D. in Chemistry/Biology/Physics or Allied Science disciplines with a minimum one year of post-doctoral research experience.
TechnicalAssistant – B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech/M.Sc. in any discipline of Science/Engineering/Mathematics or equivalent.