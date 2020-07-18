As many boards had to cancel some of the exams of class 12 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, as per the MHRD minister, if someone has passed class 12, no matter with how much marks, is eligible to appear for the entrance exam JEE Main and after passing that, JEE Advanced.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have made a change in its approach to give admissions to students. This year, the scores of 12th class will not matter to get admission in the IITs. As many boards had to cancel some of the exams of class 12 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the IITs have decided to give this relaxation to students. Now, if someone has passed class 12, no matter with how much marks, is eligible to appear for the entrance exam JEE Main and after passing that, JEE Advanced.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ shared this information through his Twitter account. He told that the due the partial cancellation of exams by several boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criteria for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time.

In one other tweet, he informed that qualified candidates who have passed class 12 examinations will now be eligible for admissions, irrespective of marks obtained.

Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for #JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time. @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 17, 2020

Class 12 students who pass the Engineering Entrance Test, JEE Main, are marked eligible for the JEE Advanced Test. Also, the eligibility criteria earlier included, students had to secure a minimum 75% marks in their 12th class Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in the qualifying examinations held by the state/national education boards.

This year several boards including CBSE and ICSE had to cancel some of the exams as the Coronavirus situations got alarming in the country. The exams were initially postponed as the boards believed that when the situation would better, the exams will be conducted. But later, all the exams were cancelled. To pass the students, boards used internal assessment methods.

As per the scheme used by the boards to pass the students, the students were given final scored based on the average marks of the exams that they appeared for. The Boards have said that the students will be given a chance to improve their scores in the future once normalcy is ensured.

