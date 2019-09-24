IIT Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the recruitment of Programmer, Junior Hindi Translator and Staff Nurse posts. Candidates can appear in the walk-in interview on September 30.

Vacancy details to apply for IIT Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019:

Programmer– 02 Posts

Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)– 01 Posts

Staff Nurse– 02 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for IIT Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification

Programmer: The candidates should have a minimum of 55% marks and B.Tech or B.E. in ECE/IT/CSE or M.Sc or MCA in Computer Science is preferable. However, the first-class degree is mandatory. The candidates should also have 3 years of experience in a reputed organisation, an educational institute is preferable.

Junior Hindi Translator (JHT): The candidates should have a master’s degree in Hindi from a recognized university with English as a subject at bachelor’s level OR master’s degree in English from a recognized university with Hindi as a subject at bachelor’s level OR both Hindi and English as important subjects at bachelor’s level.

Staff Nurse: The candidates should have passed Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent and must have qualified the Nursing Council examination with 3 years of General Nursing course and Midwifery course with 1st division.

Age limit

The candidates should not be more than 35 years, otherwise, they will not be considered eligible for the position.

IIT Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019 Official Notification– Download PDF

Consolidated Remuneration

Programmer: Rs 50,000 per month

Junior Hindi Translator: Rs 40,000 per month

Staff Nurse: Rs 40,000 per month

How to apply for IIT Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2019?

The candidates are advised first to check and read the eligibility criteria carefully and then appear in the walk-in interview to be conducted on September 30. Candidates should attend the interview along with the completely filled application form and all the necessary documents, bio-data and 2 passportsize photographs.

Reporting time and venue

The candidates should report at the venue: Administrative Building, Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, Argul, Jatni, Khurdha District, Bhubaneswar, before 8 am and register their names.

