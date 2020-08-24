Animated personalised avatars of students received their degrees, awards, and medals from simulations of the chief guest and professors.

The Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai took ‘virtual graduation’ to the another level by awarding medals and degrees to the digital avatars of their students. The 58th annual convocation ceremony of IIT-Bombay was held in virtual reality due to the virtual graduation. Even though students along with the chief guest Nobel prize winner Professor Duncan Haldane couldn’t gather for the convocation, they attended the ceremony via digital avatars on a virtual stage.

“Keeping in view the safety measures during the ongoing pandemic, the institute held its convocation in virtual reality mode for its graduating students,” the IIT- Bombay said in a statement.

“A personalised avatar of each graduate received the degree certificate from the personalised avatar of director professor Subhasis Chaudhari. The medallists also received their medals from the personalised avatar of the chief guest,” the institute added.

ALSO READ : CSIR-UGC NET 2020: NTA reopens application window,know last date and how to apply

4 out of 10 leading tech companies – @Microsoft , Alphabet, @IBM & @Adobe have CEOs of Indian origin; two of them – @sundarpichai and @ArvindKrishna are IIT graduates – Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman/CEO of @blackstone at @iitbombay's Virtual Convocation pic.twitter.com/poxRSRxFCz — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) August 23, 2020

The participants were 3D avatars of the actual students and the ceremony was broadcasted live to their computers.It created quite a buzz among students, who took to social media to post snippets from the ceremony.

ALSO READ : BPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2020: Here’s how to apply online

Graduated, on 58th convocation of IIT Bombay.

My avatar receiving award of a degree as a DAAD scholar. We can say the future is here. We can work on a similar model for Nepalese universities for different events.@moenepal @DAADIndia @IndiaInNepal @RONBupdates pic.twitter.com/0bIr4HrM85 — Akash deo (@talk2sohan) August 24, 2020

Congratulations to Dangu Er Porag Chakma for being conferred with B. Tech (Metallurgical) from IIT Bombay today. He is the son of Dg Kalyan Moy Chakma from Rajiv Nagar (Amsury) within Mamit district, Mizoram and is also the first Chakma graduate from the IIT Bombay. pic.twitter.com/rrsJzjhDQV — The BorapansuryTimes (@thebpstimes) August 23, 2020

It took a team of around 20 people more than two months to put together this beautiful ceremony.Well, it sure looked like a convocation the students will remember for a long time. Congratulations to the graduates of Subhasis Chaudhari