IIT Bombay Recruitment Notification 2019: The Indian Institute Technology, Bombay has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of PRT, PGT and other Posts at iitb.ac.in. Candidates can check the important details regarding the recruitment process given below. The last date to apply for the posts is March 12, 2019.

Candidates need to log into the official website of IIT Bombay and refer to the notification details

by clicking on the link to the Advertisement No. : Rect/Admn­II/2018/12 on the homepage.

Direct link to read the full notification: IIT Bombay Recruitment Notification 2019

Important Date:

Last Date for submission of application form: March 12, 2019

IIT Bombay Vacancy Details: Name and number of vacancies

Technical Superintendent – 01

Pre ­Primary Teacher Gr.I -01

Post Graduate Teacher (Hindi) -01

Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry)-01

Technical Superintendent -01

Student Counselor – 03

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, PGT and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the Student Counselor posts must have a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology or equivalent while Technical Superintendent applicants need to have an M.Sc. (Physiology/ Biophysics/ Physics) or B.Tech in Biomedical Engineering/ Electronics/ Electrical Engineering. Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry) applicants must have a Master’s Degree from a recognized University. For more details refer to the advertisement.

Candidates must fulfil all the criteria for being eligible to apply for the post otherwise their applications might get rejected.

Direct link to download the Notification and apply online: http://www.iitb.ac.in/

