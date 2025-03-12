IIT Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, JNU Among 9 Indian Institutes Feature In QS Top 50 Rankings

Nine Indian universities rank among the top 50 in QS subject-wise rankings, with ISM Dhanbad leading in Engineering-Mineral and Mining. Discover how IITs, IIMs, and JNU performed and the rise in India's higher education rankings.

Nine Indian universities and institutions have secured positions among the top 50 in the QS World University Subject Rankings, according to the latest report. The Indian School of Mines (ISM) in Dhanbad is the highest-ranked, securing 20th place globally for Engineering-Mineral and Mining. However, several prominent institutions, including IIT Bombay and IIM Ahmedabad, have experienced a decline in their rankings.

The 15th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, announced on Wednesday, highlights India’s strong performance with 12 top-50 positions across various subject rankings and faculty areas from nine institutions. ISM Dhanbad leads the charge with its top-20 position in Engineering-Mineral and Mining.

IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur ranked 28th and 45th, respectively, for Engineering-Mineral and Mining, but both saw a drop in their rankings. On the other hand, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay improved their position in Engineering and Technology, moving to 26th and 28th, respectively. Both also made gains in Engineering-Electrical and Electronic, securing spots in the top 50.

IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore remain in the top 50 for Business and Management Studies, although their rankings have dropped. IIM Ahmedabad fell to 27th from 22nd, and IIM Bangalore slipped to 40th from 32nd. Additionally, IIT Madras (Petroleum Engineering) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (Development Studies) continue to rank among the top 50, though their positions also declined slightly.

A total of 79 Indian universities, an increase of 10 from last year, were featured 533 times across this year’s rankings, marking a 25.7% increase from the previous edition. India ranks 12th in terms of the total number of entries and is the fifth highest for new entries, following China, the US, the UK, and Korea.

The growth in rankings reflects India’s expanding higher education sector, both in size and quality, as noted by QS.