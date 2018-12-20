Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is finally done with the first phase of its placement which ended with 750 students getting jobs. For this batch, a total of 900 offers including the pre-placement offers were made to the students of IIT Delhi. A total of 43 students got shortlisted for foreign placements in countries like Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the US, Europe etc.

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi is finally done with the first phase of its placement which ended with 750 students getting jobs. For this batch, a total of 900 offers including the pre-placement offers were made to the students of IIT Delhi. The Indian Institute of Technology saw an increase of approximately 20 per cent in the number of firms offering jobs by visiting campus and also, approx 22 per cent hike in the number of selections done till this time of the year.

A total of 43 students got shortlisted for foreign placements in countries like Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the US, Europe etc. All of them were offered jobs in abroad but only 33 of them accepted it. While this phase of the selection and placement went quite smooth and bagged a lot of jobs for the students, the rest of them are waiting for the second phase.

As expected by the authorities, approximately 150 companies will be visiting the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi campus for the next phase of placements. The second phase is scheduled to begin from January of 2019 and will continue till March of 2019. For all those who don’t know, the placement season of IIT 2019 batch, which will be graduating next year, began in August 2018.

Over 70 per cent of the total number of students got placed in the core jobs covering information technology profiles. Although, a good rise has been noticed this year for the recruitment of students in core engineering profiles including electrical engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, there is a lot to be done.

