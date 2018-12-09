IIT Delhi Recruitment 2018:: The applications are invited for the post of Executive Assistant in the Institute of Eminence (IoE) Office by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on their official website, iitd.ac.in. The interested candidates are requested to apply through the official website.

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2018: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has invited the applications of the interested, eligible candidates for the posts of Executive Assistant in the Institute of Eminence (IoE) Office on their official website, iitd.ac.in. The interested candidates are requested to apply through the official website. The last date to apply for the examination is December 20, 2018. A notification has been released to fill a total of 50 vacant posts. The candidates will be selected for a contractual period of time. They will work for a period of one year, which can be extended to five years on the basis of performance of the candidates.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates should possess a Master’s degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks from a recognised university. The candidate should have possessed B.Tech with minimum two years of experience.

Vacancy details

There are a total of 50 posts are vacant. Out of which General category candidates have 27 seats reserved while OBC has 13 seats and SC/ST 7 and 3 seats available respectively, as per the guidelines available on the official website.

Roles and responsibilities

The selected candidates will be posted for the position of different Deans/Head of the Department / Center. The candidates will undertake the following activities:

Co-ordinate with both Internal and External stakeholders. Review and Analyze all aspects of IoE. Independent correspondence with foreign students and faculty. Preparation of Data for Prospectus / Newsletters / Broachers / Ranking Cell. Facilitate International faculty and students in obtaining Indian VISA and providing local hospitality. Other relevant academic and administrative support to the Department / Institute.

Age Limit:

The applicants should be a minimum age of 45 years of age.

The candidates will have to take a written test. The candidates who will score more than 60 per cent marks will be qualified for the group discussion and personal interview.

