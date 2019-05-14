IIT Delhi to hold GATE 2020: IIT Delhi is going to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or popularly known as the GATE examinations. The link for online application of GATE 2020 will be activated in the Month of September 2019. The exam is scheduled to be held in the first week of February.

IIT Delhi to hold GATE 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is going to hold the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020, as confirmed by the Deputy Director of IIT Delhi, M Balakrishnan. The website for the registration process of the GATE has already been created. According to the pre-planned schedule, the link for online application of GATE 2020 will be activated in the Month of September 2019. The official website for GATE 2020 is going to be gate.iitd.ac.in. According to the schedule, the exam is scheduled to be held in the first week of February. The GATE 2019 was organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and was held on February 2, 3, 9 and February 10, 2019. The result will be announced by March 2020.

The exam will be organised on 24 subjects including Agricultural Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Architecture and Planning, Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics and Mechanical Engineering among other subjects. A candidate is allowed to appear in only one paper per session.

Paper pattern for the GATE 2020:

The GATE 2020 examination will be a computer-based test which will consist of multiple choice questions. All the candidates are required to answer 65 questions for a total of 100 marks in a time duration of three hours. The paper will contain questions related to general aptitude which will contain 15 marks, engineering mathematics questions containing 10 to 13 marks and the rest of the marks will be for the questions related to the core engineering area of the candidate.

On the basis of the GATE 2020 score, students will be eligible for seeking admissions to IISc and IITs for the master’s and doctoral level programmes. Candidates who will clearly pass the GATE exams 2020 will be eligible to apply for the government jobs.

