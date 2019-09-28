IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad has invited applications for Senior Software Developer, Junior Software Developer and Senior Programmer posts. Candidates can submit their application forms before October 25.

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad has released an official notification to invite applications for the recruitment of multiple posts such as Senior Software Developer, Junior Software Developer and Senior Programmer. Candidates who are interested in the above-mentioned posts can apply for the posts through the offline mode on or before the closing date i.e. October 25, 2019.

The positions offered will be completely on the contractual basis and candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully and apply only after reading it. It’s a great opportunity for the candidates to work in Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad.

Vacancy details to apply for IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2019:

Senior Software Developer– 2 Posts

Junior Software Developer– 4 Posts

Senior Programmer– 6 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification

Senior Software Developer: The candidates should have BCA/B.Sc (IT/CS/M&C) with at least 55% marks and the experience of 5 years as a Junior Software Developer.

Junior Software Developer: The candidates should have B.Sc/BCA (IT/CS/M&C) with a minimum of 55% marks along with the experience of 5 years as a Senior Programmer.

Senior Programmer: The contender should have BCA/B.Sc (IT/CS/M&C) degree with the lowest 55% marks with the relevant experience of 4 years in a related field.

Age limit

Senior Software Developer: The candidate should be below the age of 50 years.

Junior Software Developer: The candidate should not be more than the age of 40 years.

Senior Programmer: The candidate should not exceed the age limit of 35 years.

IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2019 Official Notification– Download PDF

How to apply for IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2019?

The candidates who fit in the eligibility criteria can apply for the recruitment with a dully-filled application form in a prescribed format and ensure that it reaches on or before October 25, to the address: The Head Automation Centre) CSE Building, Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad- 826004 (Jharkhand).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App