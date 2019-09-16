Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has issued an official notification for inviting applications for the post of Institute Engineers. Candidates who have a keen interest in the post can apply online through the official website- www.iitg.ac.in on or before the last date i.e. October 10, 2019.
Interested candidates are only advised to apply through the online mode as no other means of applying for the post will be accepted. Also, candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible so that they would not have to face the last moment problems such as server error.
This can be a great chance for the candidates to be associated with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.
Vacancy details of IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019:
Institute Engineer– 1 Post
Eligibility criteria to apply for IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019:
Educational Qualification
The candidate should have bachelor’s degree in Civil or Electrical Engineering or equivalent with the experience of 18 years at an Assistant Executive Engineer with Pay Matrix Level- 10 and above (GP- Rs 5400/- & above as per 6 CPC), out of which 3 years at the Superintendent Engineer level with Pay Matrix Level- 13 and above (GP-Rs 8700/- & above as per 6 CPC).
Age
The candidate’s age should not be more than 55 years.
Desirable Experience
How to apply for IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019?
The candidates are advised to apply only if they fit into the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, otherwise, their application form will not be considered. Candidates can visit the official website to apply for the post for which the last date is 10.10.2019 till 5 pm.