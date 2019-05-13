IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Senior Project Technician. All the interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview for the same which is scheduled on May 20, 2019.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the posts of Senior Project Technician by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati. All the interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in interview for the same which is scheduled on May 20, 2019.

Important dates for the IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019:

The date for the walk-in interview: May 20, 2019

Vacancy details for the IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019:

Senior Project Technician: 5 posts

Eligibility criteria for the IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification: All the interested candidates must hold a graduation degree, ITI or a diploma in order to apply for the posts as per the official notification issued by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

Pay scale for the IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019:

All the candidates who will be shortlisted for the post of Senior Project Technician will be paid Rs 25,610 per month which will include HRA and medical allowance.

How to apply for the IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications along with the photocopies of all the necessary documents at the time of the interview on May 20, 2019, at CET, Conference Room, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati -781039, Assam.

About IIT Guwahati:

The Indian Institue of Technology was founded in 1994. It is the sixth established IIT in India and is officially recognised as an institute of national importance in India. The first batch of the students was admitted to the IIT Guwahati for Bachelor’s of technology in the year 1995. The selection process was same as of other IIT’s, through the joint entrance exam (JEE) and in the year 1998, the first batch of students was admitted to the Masters in Technology program through the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering exam.

